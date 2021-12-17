Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

