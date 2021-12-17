Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.07 ($104.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €71.74 ($80.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Daimler has a one year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a one year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

