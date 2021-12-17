Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in November

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Daimler has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

