D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 51,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.