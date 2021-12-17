Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 183,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences

