CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 177.3% in November

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of CVHL stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About CV
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.