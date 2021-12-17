Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $630.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

