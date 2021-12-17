CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $988.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $32.79 million and $988.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00245178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00031081 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00569866 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00071207 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,958,244 coins and its circulating supply is 151,958,244 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

