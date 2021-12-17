Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

