Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $409.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.