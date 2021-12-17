Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 2.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.24% of Cummins worth $76,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CMI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.71. 7,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

