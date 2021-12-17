CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.3 days.

Shares of CTTOF remained flat at $$4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.