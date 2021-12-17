CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Buys $98,676.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

