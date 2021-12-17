Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $234,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,477 shares of company stock worth $7,295,089 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

