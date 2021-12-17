Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $208,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $142.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,345 shares of company stock worth $12,532,045 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

