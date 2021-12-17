Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 141.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 243,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

