Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,220 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

