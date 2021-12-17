Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,040 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 65,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

