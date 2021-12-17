Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE DTM opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

