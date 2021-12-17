Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

NYSE:NSA opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

