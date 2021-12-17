CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) PT Lowered to $15.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CAPL stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

