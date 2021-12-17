Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,628. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

