Critical Survey: Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) versus Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -10,592.82% Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74%

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 5.22 -$3.77 million ($0.37) -0.23 Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 4.61 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Adhera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Adhera Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

