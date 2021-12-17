Critical Contrast: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.83%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federated Hermes pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.44 $326.36 million $2.97 12.30 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.33 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.11% 26.38% 15.24% Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Federated Hermes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

