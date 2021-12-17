Critical Contrast: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Federated Hermes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Bridge Investment Group
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Institutional & Insider Ownership
80.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federated Hermes pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Federated Hermes
|$1.45 billion
|2.44
|$326.36 million
|$2.97
|12.30
|Bridge Investment Group
|$231.95 million
|2.33
|$146.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.
Profitability
This table compares Federated Hermes and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Federated Hermes
|22.11%
|26.38%
|15.24%
|Bridge Investment Group
|79.90%
|57.52%
|29.43%
Summary
Bridge Investment Group beats Federated Hermes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
