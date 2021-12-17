Critical Analysis: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Salzgitter and Vinci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.23 -$316.87 million $0.95 3.31 Vinci $49.38 billion 1.19 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salzgitter and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 5 2 0 2.00 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vinci has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 4.87% 15.27% 5.03% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Salzgitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel unit manufactures plates. The Mannesmann unit offers a wide range of steel tubes and pipes. The Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. The Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

