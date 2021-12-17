Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $136,825.52 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,686. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.