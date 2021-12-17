Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $136,825.52 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,686. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
