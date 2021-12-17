Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.13. 17,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

