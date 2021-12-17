Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 26,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 519,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

