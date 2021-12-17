Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.34.

COTY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

