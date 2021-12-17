Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $84,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.36 and a 200 day moving average of $455.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

