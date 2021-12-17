Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.09.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$174.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.24. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.72 and a twelve month high of C$96.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

