Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

