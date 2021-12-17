Contrasting Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Okta and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 5 18 1 2.83 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $284.96, suggesting a potential upside of 34.54%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of 75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Okta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $835.42 million 39.43 -$266.33 million ($4.68) -45.26 Consensus Cloud Solutions $678.46 million 1.61 $152.91 million N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -59.29% -14.80% -8.04% Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Okta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES.

