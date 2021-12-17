Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CNSWF stock opened at $1,706.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,200.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,841.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,741.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,649.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

