Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $84.69 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

