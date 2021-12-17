Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 371.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED opened at $84.69 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

