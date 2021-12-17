ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post sales of $14.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $15.61 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.92 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.60 billion to $55.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

