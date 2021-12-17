Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 87,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

