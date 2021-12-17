Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $11,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

