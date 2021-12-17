Comparing Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) & The Competition

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pathfinder Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million $6.95 million 9.74 Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.10

Pathfinder Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.28% 0.75% Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp Competitors 2157 8964 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Pathfinder Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pathfinder Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp peers beat Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.