Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 24,175 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

