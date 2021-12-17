Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 10,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Coty were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Coty by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 339,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COTY stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

