Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

