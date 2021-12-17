Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

