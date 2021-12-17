Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 4,715 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE JXN opened at $38.26 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.