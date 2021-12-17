Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

