Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1,034.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

