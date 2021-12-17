Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

