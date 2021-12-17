Community Bank N.A. Has $170,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BCE by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.