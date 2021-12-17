Community Bank N.A. Buys 600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 302,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 22.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 575,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MetLife by 76.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in MetLife by 109.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MET stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

